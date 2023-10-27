Reduced Adoption Fees at Local Animal Shelter During Fall in Love Adoption Event – The Suburban Times

October isn’t just about pumpkin spice and autumn leaves – it’s about paw prints and wagging tails! Thanks to a generous grant from the ASPCA and Subaru of America, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is offering a 50% discount on adoption fees for all animals October 27-29 during our “Fall in Love” adoption event!

Plus, the first 20 dog adopters will receive a New Pet Parent Kit full of adventure-ready goodies for their new furry friend!

With every cat and dog adoption, Tacoma Subaru will donate $100 to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County this month – up to $3,100!

Every adoptable pet has had a wellness exam from shelter staff, been spayed or neutered, received their initial vaccines, and is microchipped with national registration.

To view all adoptable pets, please visit: www.thehumanesociety.org/adopt

Not looking to adopt? More information about fostering can be found at: www.thehumanesociety.org/getinvolved/foster