Plan additional travel time for night road work on southbound I-5 in Tacoma Oct. 28 – The Suburban Times

Plan additional travel time for night road work on southbound I-5 in Tacoma Oct. 28

Nighttime travelers who use southbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma will want to plan for one night of lane and exit closures. People are encouraged to add additional time to their travels to help prevent delays.

8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 to 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 29

  • Southbound I-5 will reduce to two lanes. Lane closures begin at the State Route 167 ramp to southbound I-5.
  • SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close.
  • Portland Avenue/27th Street ramp to southbound I-5 will close. Travelers will detour via Portland Avenue, SR 509 and I-705.

The night lane and ramp closures allow crews to repair the driving surface of the roadway.

The work is weather-dependent and subject to change. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and the WSDOT travel center map.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates to get the latest information about roadwork on I-5 in Tacoma.

