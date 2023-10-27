 Lakewood First Lions Club Installs New Member – The Suburban Times

Lakewood First Lions Club Installs New Member

Submitted by Eric Warn, Lakewood First Lions.

Jessie Baird, third from the left, was recently installed as a new member of the Lakewood First Lions Club, the oldest service club in Lakewood. She had two long careers; one in the U.S. Army Reserve, retiring as a command sergeant major, and a second career as supervisory budget analyst for ICorps G-8 at JBLM.

Also present for the installation were (from left) Jan McCaffrey, membership director, and club president Dan Comsia and her sponsor Eric Warn.

