Seattle Men’s Chorus’ A TREEmendous Holiday Concert to play Pantages Dec. 1 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Seattle Men’s Chorus.

It’s time to ho ho ho with Seattle Men’s Chorus. Seattle’s most joyful holiday tradition is a fun-filled celebration of seasonal favorites along with the Pacific Northwest’s gayest sing-along.

With performances sprinkled throughout the month of December, Seattle Men’s Chorus sparks holiday joy with festive numbers like “Puttin’ on the Holiday Drag” and “Elton Johnukah” alongside classics like “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” and “The Happiest Christmas Tree.”

“The experience is pure joy,” said Seattle Men’s Chorus Artistic Director Paul Caldwell. “As conductor, I get to see all the joy on stage and when I glance over my shoulder, I see that joy reflected in the faces of the audience.”

At a Seattle Men’s Chorus’ A TREEmendous Holiday performance, there is no shortage of opportunities for the audience to get involved. In addition to the popular sing-along, audiences this December are invited to participate with the Village People’s “Disco Santa (Santa Claus/N.O.E.L.).”

This year’s lineup also includes a general admission performance geared toward those with shortened attention spans—young and old. This concert has costumed performances, dance numbers as well as an extended sing-along.

“We are honored that for 45 years we’ve been one of Seattle’s most cherished and fun holiday events,” said Seattle Men’s Chorus and Seattle Women’s Chorus Interim Executive Director Craig Coogan. “This year, the show has everything audiences know and love: music, merriment and mission.”

Tickets are $39 to $99 and available through the Seattle Men’s Chorus website at seattlemenschorus.org.

The annual holiday raffle returns with six sizeable prizes. This year, SMC revives its tradition of drawing the winners during the final performance at the 7:30 p.m. show on Dec. 23, which is also livestreamed. Raffle tickets can be purchased in-person at the Seattle Men’s Chorus and Seattle Women’s Chorus office, or in the lobby at any of A TREEmendous Holiday performances and prior to intermission during the 7:30 p.m. show on Dec. 23.

Seattle Men’s Chorus A TREEmendous Holiday Concerts:

Pantages Theater, Tacoma: December 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Everett Civic Auditorium: December 3 at 2 p.m.

Benaroya Hall: December 9 at 2 p.m.

Benaroya Hall: December 16 at 2 p.m.

Benaroya Hall: December 21 at 7:30 p.m. *

Benaroya Hall: December 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Benaroya Hall: December 23 at 2 p.m. **

Benaroya Hall: December 23 at 7:30 p.m. ***