Petco Love, BOBS from Skechers, and the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County Seek Heartwarming Pet Love Stories – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

Pets change our lives. Now is your chance to save theirs! Thanks to Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers™, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is celebrating the love we share with our pets and highlighting the importance of pet adoption during the Petco Love Stories Campaign!

A Love Story celebrates all the ways – big or small – pets change our lives for the better. Maybe your dog inspired you to see the world. Or your cat helped you turn tragedy into triumph. The shelter wants to hear your story!

The best part? Your story can help earn a lifesaving grant – up to $100,000 – for the shelter!

Submissions for Petco Love Stories are open to individuals 18 years and older, or those who have parental consent to share their story. In 500 words or less, share your Love Story and photos of you and your adopted pet. To submit your story, visit petcolove.org/lovestories. Submissions close on October 31, 2023.