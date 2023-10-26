City of Tacoma Prepares for Possible Frost Through the Weekend – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — With weather forecasts indicating that Tacoma can expect nighttime temperatures in the mid-thirties through the weekend – and a 50 to 60 percent chance of frost Saturday and Sunday morning – the City of Tacoma’s Street Operations crew is planning to apply de-icing material to arterial street bridge decks and hills tomorrow.

Catholic Community Services is planning to expand its overnight capacity at Nativity House (702 S. 14th Street) by 80 beds tomorrow through Sunday, in the event that additional shelter space is needed.

If temperatures hit 32 degrees or below, or if it is 35 degrees with other inclement weather conditions, the City works with its social services partners to expand overnight shelter capacity and daytime services as needed.

More information about inclement weather resources is available at cityoftacoma.org/inclementresources.