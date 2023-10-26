An Evening with David Sedaris – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WASH.— Tacoma Arts Live presents An Evening with David Sedaris on Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Tacoma’s Pantages Theater. The best-selling author and humorist will share witty observations, personal stories, answer audience questions, and sign books after the show. Guests are invited to bring a book to the signing or purchase a copy from local partner, King’s Books. Tickets start at $32 and are on sale now.

As one of America’s pre-eminent humor writers, Sedaris regales audiences with stories in an evening curated for laughter and reflection of the human condition. As a master of satire, he is beloved for his personal essays and short stories and is the author of several instant bestsellers. Sedaris has written thirteen books with over 16 million copies in print that have been translated into over 30 languages. In his new collection of autobiographical essays, “Happy-Go-Lucky,” Sedaris writes about topics ranging from guns to teeth to siblings to the pandemic. At the heart of the book is his unresolved relationship with his father, who died in 2021.

Born on December 26, 1956, in Johnson City, New York, and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Sedaris dropped out of college and did odd jobs to support himself, including working as a Christmas elf at Macy’s. In the mid-eighties, he began giving readings from his diaries. In 1992 he debuted “SantaLand Diaries,” a comic essay about his elf gig, on NPR’s Morning Edition. Soon he was writing for the New Yorker, Harper’s, GQ, and other magazines and published his first book, “Barrel Fever,” in 1994. He won the Thurber Prize for American Humor in 2001; other honors include Grammy Award nominations for Best Spoken Word Album and Best Comedy Album.

Tickets for An Evening with David Sedaris start at $32 and are on sale now. To purchase tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721, visit Tacoma Armory in person at 1001 S Yakima Ave., or go to TacomaArtsLive.org.