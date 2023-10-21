 Edgewater Park Master Plan update meeting – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Edgewater Park Master Plan update meeting

· · Leave a Comment ·

The City of Lakewood Parks and Recreation Advisory Board invites the public to a community meeting to continue the conversation about updating the Edgewater Park Master Plan.

The meeting will include review of previous work done by the community to create the draft master plan. At the meeting additional information will be gathered around the site, issues it faces and ideas for its future.

The meeting is Oct. 24, 2023 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW. The meeting will be held in Council Chambers.

Learn more about Edgewater Park and the master plan process.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Frances Cabrini Catholic School

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *