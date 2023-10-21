Edgewater Park Master Plan update meeting – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood Parks and Recreation Advisory Board invites the public to a community meeting to continue the conversation about updating the Edgewater Park Master Plan.

The meeting will include review of previous work done by the community to create the draft master plan. At the meeting additional information will be gathered around the site, issues it faces and ideas for its future.

The meeting is Oct. 24, 2023 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW. The meeting will be held in Council Chambers.

Learn more about Edgewater Park and the master plan process.