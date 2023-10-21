A Spooky Spirit Tasting with Northwest Distilleries: Third Annual Tacoma Distillery Festival – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WASH.— Friends of Tacoma Arts Live presents the third annual Tacoma Distillery Festival on Saturday, October 28, 2023, from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the historic Tacoma Armory. Northwest distilleries will sample their products and bottles will be available for purchase alongside seasonal festivities. Tickets are on sale now. Advance tickets are $45 now and $55 at the door. This is a 21+ event and requires valid ID for entry. Designated Driver tickets are $10 and provide festival entrance and complimentary non-alcoholic beverages.

Each full-priced ticket includes six tasting tokens and a commemorative souvenir shot glass. Guests are encouraged to come in costume to participate in a costume contest with prizes. Tacoma Armory will be transformed into a showcase of craft liquor tastings. Distilleries will share sample tastings, while The Bottle Shop offers full bottles for purchase. Local vendors will provide treats and wares for additional purchase.

Participating distilleries and vendors include:

Tacoma Distillery Festival is a benefit event to support the work of Tacoma Arts Live’s arts access and education programs, which provide students with opportunities for creative self-expression, social growth through group activities, and arts-based skill building. Tacoma Arts Live believes that creative expression is essential to individual growth and instrumental in strengthening collaborative communities. We offer matinees, original touring productions, and outreach experiences as well as performance-based classes, individualized instruction, and personalized professional development.

Tickets to the Tacoma Distillery Festival are $45 in advance, $55 at the door, $10 for designated drivers, and are on sale now. To reserve tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721, visit Tacoma Armory in person at 1001 S Yakima Ave., or go to TacomaArtsLive.org.