On Sunday, Oct. 22, kids big and small are invited to attend a special “Tent or Treat” pop-up market at Northwest Medical Arts (5350 Orchard St. W.).

From noon to 4 p.m., there will be games, small-business crafters and witches chocolate brew (also known as hot chocolate).

This free event is sponsored by Northwest Medical Arts and Pacific NW Girl Gang Events. Come in costume or just come as you are. But do stop by and see what treats local businesses have to offer.