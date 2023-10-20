 West Pierce Emergency Management Coalition Launches New Website – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

West Pierce Emergency Management Coalition Launches New Website

· · Leave a Comment ·

The West Pierce Emergency Management Coalition (WPEMC) has launched a new website, which will have information on local hazards and be utilized during large-scale emergencies to share information. www.westpierceemergency.org

This website will be another communication tool for incidents that greatly impact the community, such as when evacuations are necessary. The information shared will be in addition to what agencies within the coalition will share on their social media platforms.

The WPEMC was established in 2020 when the Cities of Lakewood and University Place partnered with West Pierce Fire & Rescue to create a comprehensive emergency management program. In 2022, the Town of Steilacoom joined the coalition. The purpose of the coalition is to create a more resilient community through emergency preparedness and planning activities.

The post West Pierce Emergency Management Coalition Launches New Websiteappeared first on West Pierce Fire & Rescue.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ed Selden Carpet One

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *