West Pierce Emergency Management Coalition Launches New Website – The Suburban Times

The West Pierce Emergency Management Coalition (WPEMC) has launched a new website, which will have information on local hazards and be utilized during large-scale emergencies to share information. www.westpierceemergency.org

This website will be another communication tool for incidents that greatly impact the community, such as when evacuations are necessary. The information shared will be in addition to what agencies within the coalition will share on their social media platforms.

The WPEMC was established in 2020 when the Cities of Lakewood and University Place partnered with West Pierce Fire & Rescue to create a comprehensive emergency management program. In 2022, the Town of Steilacoom joined the coalition. The purpose of the coalition is to create a more resilient community through emergency preparedness and planning activities.

