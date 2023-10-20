Northbound I-5 in Tacoma reduced to a single lane Saturday night – The Suburban Times

TACOMA – Nighttime travelers who use northbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma will want to plan for one night of lane and exit closures. People are encouraged to add additional time to their travels to help prevent delays.

8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 to 8 a. m. Sunday, Oct. 22

Northbound I-5 will reduce to one lane. Single-lane closures begin at South 38th Street.

Northbound I-5 exit 133/City Center exit will close. Travelers will detour via Portland Avenue, southbound I-5 and State Route 7/I-705.

SR 16 to northbound I-5 travelers will detour to SR 7/South 38th Street and return to northbound I-5.

The night lane and ramp closures allow crews to repair the driving surface of the roadway.

This work was previously scheduled to occur earlier this month but was rescheduled due to weather.

Real-time traveler information is also available from the WSDOT app and the WSDOT travel center map. Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates to get the latest information about roadwork on I-5 in Tacoma.