Notice of Vacancy – Civil Service Commission – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood is accepting applications to fill one (1) vacancy on the Civil Service Commission.

DESCRIPTION: The role of the Civil Service Commission is to perform the duties established by State law as set forth in Chapter 41.12 of the Revised Code of Washington (RCW) in connection with the selection, appointment, promotion, demotion and employment of police officers commissioned pursuant to RCW 43.101.200, unless exempt pursuant to RCW 41.06.070. The Commission shall also make and adopt rules and regulations as are necessary to effectuate RCW 41.12 and Chapter 2.10 of the Lakewood Municipal Code.

QUALIFICATIONS: Members shall be citizens of the United States, residents of the City of Lakewood for at least three (3) years immediately preceding the date of appointment and an elector of Pierce County.

MEETINGS: The Commission shall meet at least once a month. The meetings are currently the 1st Thursday of each month starting at 9:30 a.m.

COMPENSATION: None.

MEMBERSHIP: Members are appointed by the City Manager.

TERMS OF OFFICE: This is a six (6) year term beginning on January 8, 2024.

APPLICATIONS: Applications are available by clicking here.

FURTHER INFORMATION: For information about the application process, please contact Briana Schumacher, City Clerk at 253-983-7705 or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us. For information about the Civil Service Commission, please contact Tracey Freeman, Human Resources Analyst, at 253-983-7719.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Applications will be accepted until Friday, November 24, 2023.