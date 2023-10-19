 Discount Tickets for Haunted Car Wash now available – The Suburban Times

Discount Tickets for Haunted Car Wash now available

Submitted by Classy Chassis.

Get terrified in Tacoma! Drive through a blacked-out tunnel of monsters, music, laser lights and more — and leave with a clean and shiny car!

Details

  • FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27
    • 7:00pm to 11:00pm
  • SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28
    • 5:30pm to 6:30pm – Kid’s Hour (less scary, kids get trick-or-treat bags!)
    • 7:00pm to 11:00pm
  • 5002 Center Street, Tacoma, 98409
    • Just off Hwy 16, at the corner of Center & Orchard
  • PRESALE DISCOUNT TICKETS – $20 PER VEHICLE
    • CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW (available online through Oct 26)
  • BUY AT EVENT: (Cash or credit accepted)
    • REGULAR TICKETS – $30 PER VEHICLE
    • UNLIMITED MEMBERS – $25 PER VEHICLE  *vehicle must have active Classy Chassis member windshield sticker   (Not an Unlimited Wash Member yet? Join now for as low as $19.99/month and get the best wash + member benefits available in Pierce County!)
  • WHO BENEFITS:
    • A portion of all proceeds will be donated to Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation (scroll below to see previous year’s results!)
      • We will also be accepting on-the-spot donations at the event; 100% of each donation will go directly to the Foundation
    • NEW: This year the event will also focus on Fentanyl Awareness and accidental overdose. Please visit this website for resources and safety information: DEA.gov/OnePill
  • PLUS: Classic Coffee will be there both nights to serve you! 
    • Hot Cocoa, Coffee, and Cider and delicious Cake Pops
    • Cash and Credit accepted

Disclaimer

