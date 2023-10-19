Discount Tickets for Haunted Car Wash now available – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Classy Chassis.
Get terrified in Tacoma! Drive through a blacked-out tunnel of monsters, music, laser lights and more — and leave with a clean and shiny car!
Details
- FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27
- 7:00pm to 11:00pm
- SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28
- 5:30pm to 6:30pm – Kid’s Hour (less scary, kids get trick-or-treat bags!)
- 7:00pm to 11:00pm
- 5002 Center Street, Tacoma, 98409
- Just off Hwy 16, at the corner of Center & Orchard
- PRESALE DISCOUNT TICKETS – $20 PER VEHICLE
- CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW (available online through Oct 26)
- BUY AT EVENT: (Cash or credit accepted)
- REGULAR TICKETS – $30 PER VEHICLE
- UNLIMITED MEMBERS – $25 PER VEHICLE *vehicle must have active Classy Chassis member windshield sticker (Not an Unlimited Wash Member yet? Join now for as low as $19.99/month and get the best wash + member benefits available in Pierce County!)
- WHO BENEFITS:
- A portion of all proceeds will be donated to Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation (scroll below to see previous year’s results!)
- We will also be accepting on-the-spot donations at the event; 100% of each donation will go directly to the Foundation
- NEW: This year the event will also focus on Fentanyl Awareness and accidental overdose. Please visit this website for resources and safety information: DEA.gov/OnePill
- A portion of all proceeds will be donated to Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation (scroll below to see previous year’s results!)
- PLUS: Classic Coffee will be there both nights to serve you!
- Hot Cocoa, Coffee, and Cider and delicious Cake Pops
- Cash and Credit accepted
Leave a Reply