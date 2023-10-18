Collaboration for a Cause – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Pierce County Community Engagement Task Force and UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Washington.

Get ready for the largest job fair and resource fair in Pierce County on November 1, 2023 at the Tacoma Dome. Collaboration for a Cause features more than 100 employers and resources to connect you to finding quality employment and stability. This event is open to the public and is free to attend! All are welcome!

Talk directly with employers who are hiring for open positions right now! Some employers will conduct on-the-spot interviews at the event! On-site resume prep and guidance will be available to ensure your resume is ready for distribution to employers. Pre-event Job Club sessions are also available throughout the month of October to help you prepare for interviews and upgrade your resume.

Connect to resources and services including:

Basic Needs – Supportive resources for daily living

– Supportive resources for daily living Employment – Employers ready to hire now

– Employers ready to hire now Education & Training – Tools to start a new job or career

– Tools to start a new job or career Health – Resources for personal health

– Resources for personal health Youth – Specialized resources for youth

– Specialized resources for youth Veterans – Specialized resources for the Veteran & Military community

– Specialized resources for the Veteran & Military community Disabilities – Specialized resources for those living with disabilities

Learn more about Collaboration for a Cause at pccetf.org/collaboration-for-a-cause

This event is made possible by the support of generous sponsors including UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Washington, Metropolitan Development Council, King County Metro, Sound Transit, the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation, BNBuilders, Commercial Truck Driver School, Community Health Care, Department of Social & Human Services, Goodwill of the Olympic & Rainier Region, Pacific Lutheran University, TLG Learning, and Valet Living.