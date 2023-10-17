Student Government Day Applications Due November 19 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — Students enrolled in Tacoma Public Schools – in the ninth through 12th grades – are encouraged to apply by November 19 to participate in Student Government Day which takes place this year on November 28.

Student Government Day participants will meet with the Mayor, Tacoma City Council Members, City of Tacoma executives and staff to discuss key issues and gain firsthand knowledge of how the City serves the community. Students will get to tour a City department, the Center for Urban Waters, and other City facilities. They will also play the role of the Mayor, Tacoma City Council Members and representatives of community organizations in a simulated City Council meeting.

“It is vital that we engage our youth in decisions that impact them now because they are not our future, they are here now and are impacted by our decisions,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards, who established the City’s first Mayor’s Youth Commission which serves in an advisory capacity to the Tacoma City Council. “By giving our youth the opportunity to learn how our local government works, they can advocate for the local policy decisions that impact their lives.”

More information is available at cityoftacoma.org/studentgovernmentday. Community members with questions can contact D’Angelo Baker in the City Manager’s Office at dbaker@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 242-0512.