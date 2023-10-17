 MultiCare honored for promoting well-being of health care workers – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

MultiCare honored for promoting well-being of health care workers

· · Leave a Comment ·

MultiCare Health System has been recognized by the American Medical Association (AMA) as a Joy in Medicine™ organization.

The prestigious AMA distinction is granted to organizations that attest to the rigorous criteria of the Joy in Medicine™ Health System Recognition Program and demonstrate a commitment to preserving the well-being of clinical care team members through proven efforts to combat work-related stress and burnout.

Burnout rates among the nation’s physicians and other health care professionals spiked dramatically as the COVID-19 pandemic placed acute stress on care teams and exacerbated long-standing issues. While the worst days of the pandemic have passed, the lingering impacts of work-related burnout remain an obstacle to achieving national health goals.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized as a silver-level recipient of the 2023 AMA Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Award, honoring health systems dedicated to the well-being, joy, purpose and meaning of our physicians and APPs,” said Tamara Chang, MD, medical director of physician/APP wellness at MultiCare. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we realized that our physicians and staff were suffering from severe burnout. MultiCare has been proactive in establishing programs to combat employee stress and burnout.”

Included among the programs MultiCare has established for physician/APP wellness are a peer support program, storytelling event, meal program, movie-based learning program, well-being assessment, group wellness and burnout coaching, and a global outreach program.

Since its inception in 2019, the Joy in Medicine™ Health System Recognition Program has recognized more than 100 organizations across the country. In 2023, a total of 72 health systems nationwide earned recognition with documented efforts to reduce system-level drivers of work-related burnout.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *