Indo-Asian Street Food a Perfect Present – The Suburban Times

It was Peg’s birthday and we were out for great food with some of the people we love. One of our favorite restaurants in Tacoma’s North End is Indo Asian Street Eatery, a street food world of yummy. There were seven of us: . . . Peg’s oldest friend Kathryn, our daughter Andrea and her daughter Dakota, our cousin Lindy and my sister Deedee and the two of us. Kathryn may as well be called family anyway; she’s Peg’s oldest friend – not necessarily the most in years (although maybe) but the longest running friend. None of the group except for Peg, Lindy and me had ever dined at Indo-Asian before. We changed all that.

The Shrimp & Chive-Dumpling street snack is a prime example of their food. Chef Yu Nana, born and raised in Thailand, is a self-taught cook who honed his skills creating tasty comfort foods for vendors on the streets of Bangkok. He perfected his tastes and skills working at Indochine in downtown Tacoma. His street cuisine is fabulous.

Mushrooms and Asparagus is not everyone's treat . . . until they taste them.

The Shumai Dumplings were a great treat. Although Peg and I had dined at Indo Asian before, we haven't eaten everything they have to offer at Indo-Asian.

Peg’s favorites include either of the pork dumplings, Mushrooms and Asparagus as well as the Green Beans with Mushrooms, not everyone’s treat . . . until they taste them.

I won't embarrass myself by sharing how many of these I consumed. Bundaberg Root beer from Australia was a perfect table drink and was unknown to most of our party . . . but not anymore.

We shared some excellent "Barbie Pink" cookies for the feast dessert.

My sister Deedee shared some excellent “Barbie Pink” cookies for the feast’s dessert. As I speak now, there is only one left. Peg was also rewarded with a large scoop of fresh vegan coconut ice cream to which she said, “Yummy!”. Everyone at Indo-Asian was friendly, helpful, and had pleasant smiles.

I think our smiles will stay on our faces for days if not weeks. “Loved ones, food, fun and even a few presents! What a perfect birthday”, Peg sighed.