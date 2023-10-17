 Get Ready to ShakeOut – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Get Ready to ShakeOut

· · Leave a Comment ·

Do you know what to do during an earthquake?

Drop, cover and hold.

At 10:19 am October 19th, you can join millions of people across Washington State practicing earthquake safety. To learn more about the Great ShakeOut, please visit their website.

During major emergencies like this, it is important to keep connected to local authorities for emergency alerts. If you haven’t signed up yet, you can do so in a matter of minutes. Because when seconds count, we need to reach you.

The post Get Ready to ShakeOut! appeared first on West Pierce Fire & Rescue.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *