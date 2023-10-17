Get Ready to ShakeOut – The Suburban Times

Do you know what to do during an earthquake?

Drop, cover and hold.

At 10:19 am October 19th, you can join millions of people across Washington State practicing earthquake safety. To learn more about the Great ShakeOut, please visit their website.

During major emergencies like this, it is important to keep connected to local authorities for emergency alerts. If you haven’t signed up yet, you can do so in a matter of minutes. Because when seconds count, we need to reach you.

The post Get Ready to ShakeOut! appeared first on West Pierce Fire & Rescue.