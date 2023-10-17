2023 Empowerment Awards, Oct. 20 – The Suburban Times

The Tacoma Urban League is excited to host our 2023 Empowerment Awards Dinner which will be held at Hotel Murano on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 6 PM.

This year’s event will feature a Fireside Chat on Black tech, entrepreneurialism, leadership, and social justice with SoLo Funds and Culture House Co-Founder Rodney Williams, King County Councilmember Grimay Zahilay, and Black Future Co-op Fund Co-Founder and Washington State Senator T’wina Nobles.

We invite you to support community again this year and join us at this important celebration as we recognize, and are inspired by, some of our most influential community leaders.

About SoLo Funds:

Founded in 2018, SoLo Funds is the largest community finance platform in the US, and the 1st Black-owned fintech to reach 1 million users.

SoLo’s model of community finance is about people helping people. Members back each other. They borrow on their own terms, and lend to other members to make industry leading returns and a social impact.

SoLo Funds does not have any mandatory fees for lending or borrowing. As a token of appreciation, borrowing members can select an optional and voluntary tip to the lending member and a donation to the SoLo.

As the leading finance platform focused on economically disadvantaged communities globally, SoLo has emerged as a new financial services leader on pace to deliver $1B back into underserved communities by Q1 ‘24.

SoLo Funds is the only black-owned fintech Certified Benefit Corporation in the US and Canada. B Labs certified SoLo after assessing our model, compliance and impact to the community.

Click here to register.