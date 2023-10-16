 Workshop on Business License, Insurance and Bond Requirements for Contractors October 25 – The Suburban Times

Workshop on Business License, Insurance and Bond Requirements for Contractors October 25

TACOMA, Wash. — As part of its ongoing work to address disparities for historically underutilized businesses owned by minority, women, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, the City of Tacoma’s Equity in Contracting (EIC) team is hosting a workshop on business license, insurance and bond requirements for contractors wanting to do business with the City on October 25, 2023, from 11 AM – 12:30 PM, in the Tacoma Municipal Building, Room 243.

There will also be an opportunity for Q&A before the workshop concludes. This free event will be offered in a hybrid format, with virtual and in-person options to attend. Registration details are available on makeittacoma.com.

Questions about this event, or requests to receive information in an alternate format, may be directed to Gary Lizama at glizama@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5826.

