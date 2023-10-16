US Dept. of Energy Selects Pacific Northwest for Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub – The Suburban Times

Puget Sound Energy announcement.

PSE is thrilled to be a partner in this regional effort to develop a clean hydrogen hub. As the largest utility in Washington state, we’re at the forefront of the transition to a resilient, clean energy future.

With energy demand and extreme weather threats increasing, it is imperative that we invest in technologies that can support a continuous and reliable supply of energy to our customers. We see hydrogen working in tandem with renewable resources like wind and solar, to keep the lights on when demand for energy is at its peak.

We would like to thank Congress and the Biden administration for making this unprecedented investment in growing the hydrogen economy. We look forward to working with the Department of Energy Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED), the Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association, and the other hub partners on the next steps around negotiation and project development.

Department of Commerce press release: US Dept. of Energy Selects Pacific Northwest for Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub – Washington State Department of Commerce