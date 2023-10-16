Thriving Together Small Business Resource Event, Oct. 18 – The Suburban Times

October 18, 2023 | 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM

McGavick Conference Center – Lakewood

The Pierce County Community Navigator team and the City of Lakewood invite you to the Thriving Together Resource Event. This event is ideal for local small business owners and entrepreneurs to network and learn about the resources available to help businesses thrive in Pierce County.

Connect with local non-profit organizations and agencies that offer small business programs and support

Explore lending options available to your business with community banks and lenders

Business resource workshops on finances, marketing, and government contracting

Learn about the Pierce County Business Skills online training program

Light refreshments

Free on-site parking

B2B networking is encouraged; bring your company’s info for a shared resource table

Exhibitors include: Asia Pacific Cultural Center * Business Impact Northwest * Mi Centro * Pacific Lutheran University * Tacoma-Pierce County Black Collective * Washington Apex Accelerator * Pierce County Economic Development * City of Lakewood Economic Development Department * 902nd Contracting Battalion * Accelerating Creative Enterprise (ACE) at Tacoma Arts Live * City of Tacoma Community and Economic Development Department * Craft3 * First Citizens Bank * JPMorgan Chase Bank * Kitsap Credit Union * Metro Parks Tacoma * Pierce County Library System * Pierce Transit * Sound Credit Union * Spaceworks Tacoma * Startup253 * Washington African American Chamber of Commerce * Washington Maritime Blue * Washington Small Business Development Center * Washington State Department of Enterprise Services – Procurement Inclusion Equity Program * Washington State Employees Credit Union – WSECU * Washington State Small Business Liaison Team * WorkSource Pierce