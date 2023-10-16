Paying Your City Bills and Fees Online Just Got Easier – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – City of Tacoma customers will see their bill-payment experience get a lot faster and easier starting October 12, 2023 with the launch of a new payment portal webpage that consolidates most of the City’s payment links on one webpage for faster, more convenient service.

The City’s Treasury Office will be switching most of the City’s online payment services to a new vendor called Paymentus, with the phased migration of more than a half dozen separate accounts to a single vendor to take place through the end of this year and throughout 2024. In the meantime, the City’s payment portal links have been consolidated onto one webpage for easier and faster access for bill-paying customers until the full migration to a single vendor is complete.

“We used this opportunity to re-examine the bill paying experience from the customer’s point of view, and determined consolidating all the portals onto a single landing page with easy navigation and clear and simple instructions would instantly be a big improvement,” said City Treasurer Michael San Soucie.

The new one-stop bill pay webpage is available starting, October 12. The new webpage contains the link to the new Paymentus portal for the customers who are part of the first wave of switchovers, as well as online bill payment links to pay Tacoma Public Utilities, City business license fees and taxes, land use permit fees, residential parking permit fees, pet licensing fees, and more.

“As each of the current payment portals are switched to Paymentus during the year-long phased rollout, those customers will be instructed to use the Paymentus link once their switchover occurs, and the old payment portal links will be removed from the webpage,” said San Soucie. “The bottom line for customers is this—you only need to bookmark that one web address no matter when your account makes the switch. It’s the one-stop-shop for bill paying starting now.”