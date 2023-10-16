New Chapter of SUVCW Forming in Southwestern Washington – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Gen. John W. Sprague Camp No. 4, SUVCW.

We are pleased to share with you the news that the Brothers (members) of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) have been authorized to form a Camp (chapter) to serve the 10 counties of southwestern Washington.

The Camp will be known as Gen. John W. Sprague Camp No. 4. Gen. Sprague was a Medal of Honor recipient and is buried in Tacoma.

The SUVCW was established by the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) in 1881 as their male auxiliary, and is their legal heir and representative today.

We invite you, any of your family members, friends, and/or acquaintances who reside in southwestern Washington (Clark, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Lewis, Mason, Pacific, Pierce, Skamania, Thurston, and Wahkiakum Counties), and is a male descendant (son, grandson, great-grandson, nephew, grandnephew, great-grandnephew, etc.) of a Union soldier, sailor, marine or Revenue Cutter serviceman to become a Charter Member of the new Camp.

For a membership application and further details, contact Loran Bures at camp4organizer@suvpnw.org.

We plan to file the final paperwork establishing the new Camp with our National organization in December. Once the final paperwork is submitted, no one can be added as a Charter Member. Don’t miss this opportunity!