Extended T Line service for P!NK and Tool concerts at Tacoma Dome – The Suburban Times

Ride the T Line to see P!NK and Tool in concert! We’ve extended our service hours, so fans can get to the Tacoma Dome and back safely.

Both the P!NK and Tool concerts are expected to run from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Sound Transit will operate extended hours to accommodate crowds leaving the Tacoma Dome, with trains running every 12 minutes following the end of each concert. Wait times between the usual end of service for the T Line and the end of each concert will be 20 minutes.

The last train will depart the Tacoma Dome station at 11:48 p.m.

Regular ST Express service and Sounder service will not be available after the events.

Complete train and bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedules.

Riders can sign up to receive automatic e-mail service alerts for the T Line, Link light rail, Sounder and ST Express routes. Rider alerts can inform you about service interruptions, special event service, holiday schedules and disruptions due to inclement weather. Sign up at soundtransit.org/subscribe-to-alerts.