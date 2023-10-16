Celebrate the Fresh Look of Animal Care Clinic – The Suburban Times

Help the City of University Place officially welcome Animal Care Clinic in their newly updated space.
Plan to join us on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 from noon to 1 p.m. for a ribbon cutting at their location: 4117 Bridgeport Way W.
Help the City of University Place officially welcome Animal Care Clinic in their newly updated space.
Plan to join us on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 from noon to 1 p.m. for a ribbon cutting at their location: 4117 Bridgeport Way W.
The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.
If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.
Leave a Reply