Partner UP at First Financial NW Bank, Oct. 26 – The Suburban Times

Are you a business owner who wants to expand your network in University Place? Come to Partner UP – a unique networking event that takes place in the spring and fall to bring together business owners in University Place. Enjoy food, drinks, and a great atmosphere, while building relationships and learning strategies from other like-minded professionals on ways to move your business forward.

Where and when will this take place?

Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Time: 5 – 7 p.m.

Place: First Financial NW Bank

3555 Market Place W, Suite 1

Cost: Free

What can you look forward to? The opportunity to network with great people, enjoy delicious food and drinks, and get to know our amazing business community! A brief program will feature a welcome from a University Place Council Member and the City Economic Development Office, followed by an opportunity for the host to showcase their business. Bring business cards and materials to share with others that explain your business!

Are you planning to attend? Wonderful! Please RSVP to Becky Metcalf from the City’s Economic Development Department no later than Monday, October 23.