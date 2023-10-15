Social Security Services for Hispanic Community – The Suburban Times

Social Security strives to deliver great customer service and helpful information to everyone, including people who are more comfortable reading and speaking Spanish.

Our Spanish-language website, www.segurosocial.gov, provides information about our programs and services. You can learn how to get a Social Security card, plan for retirement, apply for benefits, and much more.

You can also learn more about why Social Security is important to the Hispanic community at www.ssa.gov/espanol/personas/hispanos. We provide many publications in Spanish at www.ssa.gov/espanol/publicaciones on popular topics such as:

Retirement, disability, and survivors benefits.

Medicare.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Spanish-speaking customers who need to speak with a representative can call us at 1-800-772-1213 and press 7. Please share these resources with friends and family who may need them. And follow us on our Spanish-language Facebook and Twitter at www.facebook.com/segurosocial and twitter.com/segurosocial.