Join Rep. Leavitt Oct. 18 to Support Veterans & Military Personnel – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Mari Leavitt, 28th Legislative District announcement.

If you are interested in learning more about supporting members of the armed forces and their families and what is happening in Washington, please consider attending the next meeting of the Joint Committee on Veterans’ and Military Affairs (JCVMA). It is open to the public.

It is scheduled for October 18th, at 10 am at Pierce College (Cascade Building Room #421, Performance Lounge, 9401 Farwest Drive SW, Lakewood, WA 98498). Co-Chaired by Rep. Leavitt, the JCVMA will be providing an overview of 2023 military and veterans’ legislative affairs, updates from public sector partners to include our Washington National Guard and JBLM, and discussions about military spouse and veteran credentialing and veteran suicide.

Event Details

When: October 18, 2023, from 10am to noon

Where: Pierce College – Cascade Building Room #421. 9401 Farwest Drive SW, Lakewood, WA 98498

For more info, click here.