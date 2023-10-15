JBLM firefighters introduce fire safety to local students – The Suburban Times

Story by Pamela Sleezer, Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office.

Joint Base Lewis-McChord Firefighter Graden Nichols, with Engine 101, shows kindergarten students at Rainier Elementary School on Lewis Main one of the helmets his team wears when responding to fire emergencies Oct. 10. Photo by Pamela Sleezer.

The Joint Base Lewis-McChord Fire Department kicked off Fire Prevention Week Oct. 10 with a visit to Rainier Elementary School on Lewis Main.

Firefighters with Engine 101 spent the morning at the school letting students climb aboard their fire engine and learn how firefighters battle blazes. They were given an up-close view of the gear firefighters use every day, and firefighter William Cridge demonstrated how he suits up to answer a call.

“It was very cool,” Kindergartener Trey Gregory said. “I really liked getting to go inside the firetruck; that was my favorite part.”

The visit is the first of many that firefighters will be making across JBLM as they encourage the community to be aware of fire risks and hazards.

“Each year during October, the Fire Prevention Office dedicates this week to highlighting fire prevention and safety across the base,” Firefighter Dan Lauer said. “We try to engage with kids in the community at schools to help them learn how to prevent fires and what to do in the case of a fire.”

Through the remainder of the week, firefighters will be making more visits to schools across the base and will be organizing static displays at both base Exchanges.