Submitted by CORE.

CORE (Curran Orchard Volunteer group) is seeking a few people with construction/building experience to assist with a barn renovation project. Work will occur weekdays dependent upon weather. For more info, please contact Rich Knowles at rgknowles@live.com or (425)870-5582.

Curran Orchard Tree Signs

Volunteers are needed periodically to help update adopter signs in the orchard. For more information, contact Barry at basa28@comcast.net or 253-273-0953.