The DuPont City Council Oct. 17 Meeting Agenda – The Suburban Times

The DuPont City Council Oct. 17 Meeting Agenda

The DuPont City Council will hold a Special Meeting on Oct. 17 (6 PM).

The purpose of the meeting will be: 

  • Approve or disapprove a tabled motion, made during the October 10, 2023, Regular Meeting, regarding the new City Administrator’s salary.
  • Possible discussion regarding the new City Administrator’s salary.
  • Potential action on a resolution regarding the new City Administrator’s salary.

To attend the meeting remotely, call into the Zoom meeting by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and enter Webinar ID: 826 4564 3668 and Passcode: 070910.

The public may watch the meeting live on “YouTube” at the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl-nrLK1wNfpq3_CeNJw40A.  A recording of the meeting can be found on the same site following the meeting. 

