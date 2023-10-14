Reminder: Ramp meters on eastbound SR 16 in Tacoma activate Oct. 16 – The Suburban Times

On Monday, Oct. 16, the Washington State Department of Transportation will turn on the ramp meters to eastbound State Route 16 at the following locations:

State Route 302

Burnham Drive

Wollochet Drive

Olympic Drive

36th Street Northwest

24th Street Northwest

Ramp meters at the South Sprague Avenue ramp to eastbound SR 16 in Tacoma will turn on at the same time.

What to expect

Ramp meters in Gig Harbor will activate when congestion builds on eastbound SR 16 approaching the Tacoma Narrows Bridge.

Ramp meters on eastbound SR 16 in Tacoma will activate when congestion builds on Interstate 5.

WSDOT will closely monitor traffic and fine-tune ramp meter operations as needed. The goal is to balance the needs of travelers merging onto the highway with the needs of those already there.

About the meters

The meters in both Gig Harbor and Tacoma were installed during previous construction projects. Updated software for the congestion-relieving tools means the meters will only activate when needed to help manage the flow of vehicles entering the highway.

Ramp meters are traffic signals that operate according to real-time conditions on the highway and ramp. The traffic signals provide consistent gaps between vehicles and prevent multiple vehicles flooding the highway at once. The even pace makes it more predictable for travelers using eastbound SR 16. The ramp meters make merging smoother for all travelers by reducing the number of vehicles merging at the same time.

Ramp meters are a proven and cost-effective method of relieving traffic congestion, reducing the potential for collisions and improving overall travel times for highway users.

Real-time traffic information is available on the statewide travel map and the WSDOT app. Sign up for email updates to get the latest information about state highways in Pierce County.