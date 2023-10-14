Pierce County Human Services and Metropolitan Development Council join forces to assess community needs – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Human Services, in partnership with the Metropolitan Development Council (MDC), is embarking on a comprehensive assessment to identify the strengths, barriers, and available resources within the community, with a special focus on addressing the needs of children, youth, and families.

The cornerstone of this initiative is the 2023-2024 Community Needs Assessment (CNA), designed to gauge the capabilities of our community. The primary goal of this survey is to shed light on the needs of our community, evaluate our current efforts to address those needs, and pinpoint any existing gaps.

In unity, Pierce County Human Services and the MDC Community Action Programs invite all county residents to provide their input by taking the survey at PierceCountyWA.gov/cna.

By taking part in this anonymous survey, community members can play an active role in shaping the future of services and programs within the Tacoma-Pierce County area. As a signal of our appreciation, survey participants may enter a drawing for a chance to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Shedding light on the rationale behind this initiative, Carol Mensah, manager of Community Action Programs of Pierce County Human Services, stated, “In our continuous efforts to better serve the residents of Tacoma and Pierce County, it is imperative that we critically evaluate ourselves while fully understanding the assets of our community and their needs.”

“Through the assessment, we’re committed to including the diverse voices of our community, particularly those who are often underrepresented in such processes. Your voice carries substantial weight in shaping the services and programs offered in Pierce County,” elaborated Scott Schubert, Chief Executive Officer of Metropolitan Development Council.

The CNA survey is available online in multiple languages through Dec. 7, 2023, at PierceCountyWA.gov/cna. For those who prefer a paper copy or require a survey in a language not listed, please reach out to Shalea Florence at Shalea.Florence@PierceCountyWA.gov or call 253-798-4445.