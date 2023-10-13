What is United for University Place? Please join us at the October 18 meeting to learn more. – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Dana Giove.

United for University Place (U4UP) is a local coalition loosely made up of businesses, non-profits and individuals who care about our city and seek a way to be involved in both identifying and meeting the needs of our community. U4UP meetings take place monthly and provide a forum for resource knowledge sharing and dialogue around meaningful community topics.

Meetings are held on the third Wednesday of the month, which means we will gather on October 18th from 11:30am to 1:00pm at University Place Presbyterian Church. This meeting will be centered around conducting a Community Assessment where everyone is welcome to actively participate in identifying needs and sharing resource ideas related to services and support for the people of our community. We will meet in our regular spot in the lower lounge, 8101 27th Street West University Place, WA. There is ample parking and plenty of tables, so please feel free to bring your lunch. All are welcome.

The November meeting, scheduled for the 15th, will include a presentation and dialog with the City’s Police Chief, Pat Burke.

We hope you can join us and if you wish to be added to the email distribution group for U4UP and receive periodic communications and coalition updates, please message Dana Giove at gioved@ffnwb.com. Your email address will not be shared with others, and you can request to be removed at any time. Messages are generally 1-2 per month.