Marriage Conference: A Marriage Worth Fighting For – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lake City Community Church.

It takes continual intentionality to create and maintain a healthy marriage. Whether you’re newly wed or have been married for decades; whether you’re struggling to find happiness in your marriage, or you’re feeling really solid; whether you’re a military couple or a blended family, the Lake City Community Church Marriage Conference is here to support and encourage you!

Lake City Community Church’s 2023 Marriage Conference is designed to help you create a marriage that’s worth fighting for. The conference will be Friday, October 20, 6:30-8:30pm, and Saturday, October 21, 9am-1pm. Free childcare is available with advance registration. Learn more and sign up at LC3.com.

Friday evening you’ll be inspired and challenged right from the start by Pastor Tung, Lake City Community Church’s Lead Pastor, with the message Marriage: God’s Plan. We’ll finish the night with a panel of couples ranging from recently married to 60+ years of marriage, from a blended couple to a military marriage.

Saturday morning you’ll be challenged by Pastor David, LC3’s Family Pastor, with the message Marriage: Worth Fighting For, and hear from Larry & Bobbie Simpson with Officers’ Christian Fellowship. Following the morning session we’ll have two breakout sessions.

Breakout 1

Resilient Military Marriage with Larry & Bobbie Simpson

Second Chances – Remarriage and blended families

Tackling Hard Topics – A panel of couples will take on some of the hardest topics facing marriages today: Finances, Sex, Raising Children, Spiritual leadership in the home

Breakout 2