Karshner Museum to Host Pacific Islands and Oceania Culture and Arts Festival on Saturday, October 21 – The Suburban Times

Karshner Museum to Host Pacific Islands and Oceania Culture and Arts Festival on Saturday, October 21

Submitted by Puyallup School District.

The Karshner Museum, in collaboration with the Asia Pacific Cultural Center, will host the Pacific Islands and Oceania Culture and Arts Festival on Saturday, October 21. The event will be held from 12-5 p.m. at the Karshner Museum, 309 4th St. NE. Just like all Karshner Museum events, admission is FREE for all!

The “Take Me to the Islands” theme of the event and special exhibit will feature performances, art projects, demonstrations and foods inspired by Samoa and the south seas. A special exhibit of artifacts from the South Pacific collected by Dr. Karshner and others in the early 1900’s will also be on display.

Aside from special weekend events, the Karshner Museum is open on every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 1-4 p.m. on days school is in session. They are also open on the third Saturday of each month from 12-5 p.m. Admission is always FREE!

