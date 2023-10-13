Free Community English Classes – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Karen Pease, Coordinator.

Better English in Tacoma offers two free English as a Second Language (ESL) Conversation Classes at Sunset Bible Church (7909 40th St W, University Place, WA).

Both classes meet on Monday mornings from 9:45 am-12 pm. One class is for English language learners who are conversational. The other class is for Basic English for beginning students who want to learn the alphabet, pronunciation, and simple vocabulary.

Students can start anytime. There is no special visa or advanced registration required. Our participants are adults who come from a variety of different countries and English levels. Our tutors work with students in small groups to give them as much opportunity as possible to practice real life English about topics that impact everyone.

Our community partners offer additional free English Conversation opportunities throughout the week – both in person and on Zoom. A full listing of days/times/locations can be found here: https://betterenglishonsixth.org/better-english-in-tacoma/