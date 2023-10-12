Truck & Tractor Day is Saturday – The Suburban Times

Head to Fort Steilacoom Park this Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 from 12-3 p.m. for the City of Lakewood’s free fall festival: Truck & Tractor Day.

Let the kids climb on big rigs, honk the horn, ride around the park in the hay wagon and enjoy free activities.

Stroll the pumpkin patch to find the perfect pumpkin to transform into a spooky jack-o-lantern. Stop by the City of Lakewood booth to outfit your kiddos with a yellow hard had. (Pumpkins and hard hats available while supplies last.)

Enjoy a free hayride around Fort Steilacoom Park. Don’t forget to visit the giant slingshot to send mini pumpkins soaring into the sky and crashing to the ground.

While you’re there make sure to visit the local vendor booths. Come hungry. The following food vendors will be on site:

Manic Meatballs

Puerto Ensenada

Taste of Samoa

Uncle Mike’s Filipino Comfort Food, LLC

Kona Ice of Lakewood and Puyallup

Neighbors Mobile Coffee

Original House Of Donuts

Squishy Pop Bubble Tea

Sugar + Spoon

Old Red Barn Popping Corn

Thank you event sponsors WSECU and Harborstone Credit Union for supporting this family event.