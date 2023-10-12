Special Events Funding Program Applications Open Now for 2024 Events – The Suburban Times

The City of Tacoma is now accepting applications for funding to produce public-benefiting special events in 2024. This marks the third-year applicants will engage in a competitive process to receive funding for community events. With the intent to foster high-quality, equitable, inclusive, and open-to-the-public events across all of Tacoma, the City’s Events and Recognitions Committee (CERC) will act as the review and selection panel.

In 2023, the second year of competitive funding, the committee granted $125,000 of special events funding for 23 organizations to produce free, inclusive, all ages events, which reflect many of the diverse communities and cultures throughout Tacoma.

“The City’s Events and Recognitions Committee is pleased to facilitate special event funding opportunities as we continue our support of Tacoma’s rich and diverse events scene,” said CERC committee member Jacob Tice. “We are dedicated to providing an equitable and accessible competitive application process and for those who seek funding, we encourage attendance at one of our upcoming informational Q&A sessions.”

Applications will be accepted from Oct. 9 until Nov. 10, 2023. Applicants may request up to $10,000 for expenses associated with the direct costs of producing of an event (or events) that meet funding criteria. Funded events can involve music, performing arts, youth activities, multicultural traditions, heritage, literary and visual art, environmental and cultural education, food, dance, and other unique arts opportunities and be held within any of the neighborhoods of Tacoma. Funding may be used for event infrastructure, traffic control, performers, event marketing, and more.

Applications will be measured on merit, equity, community impact, location, and capacity to successfully produce the event. Funded events must take place between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2024. Applicants will be encouraged to address how they represent and focus on underrepresented segments of the community.

Eligibility extends to private non-profit agencies with a 501(c) designation, organized groups of community volunteers, Neighborhood Business Districts, Neighborhood Councils, educational institutions or for-profit businesses wishing to produce not-for-profit events, and federally-recognized tribes or Native non-profits. Applicants are required to have offices within Tacoma or, if they have no offices, all activities must take place within Tacoma city limits.

Full guidelines and funding application are available here.

During the application period, staff will provide assistance to ensure all prospective applicants are able to create an eligible application. Informational virtual Q&A sessions will be held on Monday, Oct. 16 at 4 PM and Monday, Oct. 30 at 11:30 AM. Staff will also be available to answer questions and for one-on-one consultations. Email communityevents@tacomavenues.org for questions or to set up a meeting. For complete information, visit the Special Events website.