 Plan additional travel time for night road work on I-5 in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Plan additional travel time for night road work on I-5 in Tacoma

· · Leave a Comment ·

Nighttime travelers who use Interstate 5 in Tacoma will want to plan for two nights of lane and exit closures. People are encouraged to add additional time to their travels to help prevent delays.

During the night of Friday, Oct. 13, crews will work on northbound I-5. During the night of Saturday, Oct. 14, crews will work in the southbound lanes.

8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 to 8 a. m. Saturday, Oct. 14  

  • Northbound I-5 will reduce to one lane. Single-lane closures begin at South 38th Street.
  • Northbound I-5 exit 133/City Center exit will close. Travelers will detour via Portland Avenue, southbound I-5 and State Route 7/I-705.
  • SR 16 to northbound I-5 travelers will detour to SR 7/South 38th Street and return to northbound I-5.

8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 to 8 a. m. Saturday, Oct. 15

  • Southbound I-5 will reduce to two lanes. Lane closures begin at the SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5.
  • SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close.
  • Portland Avenue/27th Street ramp to southbound I-5 will close. Travelers will detour via Portland Avenue, SR 509, and I-705.

The night lane and ramp closures allow crews to repair the driving surface of the roadway.

The work is weather-dependent and subject to change. Real-time traveler information is also available from the WSDOT app and the WSDOT travel center map.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates to get the latest information about roadwork on I-5 in Tacoma.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *