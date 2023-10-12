Plan additional travel time for night road work on I-5 in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Nighttime travelers who use Interstate 5 in Tacoma will want to plan for two nights of lane and exit closures. People are encouraged to add additional time to their travels to help prevent delays.

During the night of Friday, Oct. 13, crews will work on northbound I-5. During the night of Saturday, Oct. 14, crews will work in the southbound lanes.

8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 to 8 a. m. Saturday, Oct. 14

Northbound I-5 will reduce to one lane. Single-lane closures begin at South 38th Street.

Northbound I-5 exit 133/City Center exit will close. Travelers will detour via Portland Avenue, southbound I-5 and State Route 7/I-705.

SR 16 to northbound I-5 travelers will detour to SR 7/South 38th Street and return to northbound I-5.

8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 to 8 a. m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Southbound I-5 will reduce to two lanes. Lane closures begin at the SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5.

SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close.

Portland Avenue/27th Street ramp to southbound I-5 will close. Travelers will detour via Portland Avenue, SR 509, and I-705.

The night lane and ramp closures allow crews to repair the driving surface of the roadway.

The work is weather-dependent and subject to change. Real-time traveler information is also available from the WSDOT app and the WSDOT travel center map.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates to get the latest information about roadwork on I-5 in Tacoma.