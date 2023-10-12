Part of South Tacoma Way Scheduled to Close on October 14 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — On October 14, from 6 AM to 6 PM, a stretch of South Tacoma Way – between South M Street to the Tacoma Rescue Mission – will close for overhead bridge railing repairs on the Yakima Avenue Bridge. There will be detours in place for both drivers and pedestrians. Yakima Avenue Bridge will remain open in both directions but will have a lane diversion in the northbound lane. Community members with questions regarding the repair work may contact Jay Hemley at (253) 591-5929. Those with questions regarding traffic control may contact Derrick Wells at (253) 591-5430.
Disclaimer
The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Free Email Subscription
Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.
Comment Policy
If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.
Leave a Reply