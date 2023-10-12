Part of South Tacoma Way Scheduled to Close on October 14 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — On October 14, from 6 AM to 6 PM, a stretch of South Tacoma Way – between South M Street to the Tacoma Rescue Mission – will close for overhead bridge railing repairs on the Yakima Avenue Bridge. There will be detours in place for both drivers and pedestrians. Yakima Avenue Bridge will remain open in both directions but will have a lane diversion in the northbound lane. Community members with questions regarding the repair work may contact Jay Hemley at (253) 591-5929. Those with questions regarding traffic control may contact Derrick Wells at (253) 591-5430.