Interested in getting involved in city government? There are four vacancies on the Lakewood Planning Commission. Applications are now available for consideration for this all-volunteer commission.

If appointed, the term begins Dec. 16, 2023 and is for five years. The roles and responsibilities of the position are described in the Notice of Vacancy.

Interested? Submit your application by 5 p.m. Nov. 10, 2023. Find the application online.