 Help Shape your City – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Help Shape your City

· · Leave a Comment ·

Are you passionate about making your city a better place? Then you’ll want to apply to become one of the City’s Commissioners! Your volunteer efforts will play a huge role in the growth and development of your city, and your unique knowledge and experience will make a difference.

Applications are currently being accepted for the Park Advisory Commision, Planning Commission and the Public Safety Commission. The deadline to apply is Oct. 27, 2023 at 4 p.m., so don’t wait! Submit your application either in-person at City Hall or by emailing Debora Nicholas. Find more information on how to apply on the City website.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to make a real difference in your city!

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tacoma Community College

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *