Help Shape your City – The Suburban Times

Are you passionate about making your city a better place? Then you’ll want to apply to become one of the City’s Commissioners! Your volunteer efforts will play a huge role in the growth and development of your city, and your unique knowledge and experience will make a difference.

Applications are currently being accepted for the Park Advisory Commision, Planning Commission and the Public Safety Commission. The deadline to apply is Oct. 27, 2023 at 4 p.m., so don’t wait! Submit your application either in-person at City Hall or by emailing Debora Nicholas. Find more information on how to apply on the City website.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to make a real difference in your city!