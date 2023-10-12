 Get Cozy and Get Out Nature Walks, Green Tacoma Day, Hoot ‘n’ Howl and more – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Get Cozy and Get Out Nature Walks, Green Tacoma Day, Hoot ‘n’ Howl and more

· · Leave a Comment ·

Looking for something to do or learn? Metro Parks has your back.

  • Harvest Fest at STAR Center
  • Glow Golf
  • Music Motion Mindfulness
  • Point Defiance Community Garden Club Work Party
  • Seymour Pumpkin Patch
  • Bricks 4 Kidz – Spooky Friday the 13th Workshop
  • Hoot ‘N’ Howl
  • Nature Walk – Fall Colors
  • Youth Sports Service Project
  • Green Tacoma Day
  • Wonderful World of Plants & Tree Walks
  • BECU Presents: Zoo Boo
  • 50+ Tech Clinic
  • Celebrate Eastside
  • Autumn Sound Healing: Botanical Garden Sessions
  • Harvest Fest at People’s Center
  • Tacoma Chess Club
  • Upcoming Park Guide Events
  • Teen Late Nights

Click here to learn more details.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *