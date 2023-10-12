City of Destiny Festival: Saturday, October 21 – The Suburban Times

City of Destiny Festival

Saturday, October 21 – 11am-4pm

Foss Waterway Seaport Museum

Please join Tacoma Historical Society for a celebration of Tacoma’s diverse history! This year’s festival commemorates the 150th anniversary of the arrival of the Northern Pacific Railroad to Tacoma and focuses on how those in and coming to Tacoma were impacted by that change.

RSVP Here: https://tacomahistory.ludus.com/show_page.php?show_id=200442347

This event is free to the public and will feature hands-on activities, performances, exhibits, heritage & cultural organizations, vendors, and food trucks! Plus, the Northwest Room Community Archives will be capturing oral histories, so plan to share your stories about Tacoma and the train! We can’t wait to see you there!

This event is generously sponsored by BNSF, Amtrak, Port of Tacoma, Tacoma Public Utilities, and Puyallup Tribe of Indians.

For questions and information on other events visit www.tacomahistory.orgor www.np150.org. Or call us at (253)472-3738.