 You’re Invited to a Beer Release Paw-ty – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

You’re Invited to a Beer Release Paw-ty

· · Leave a Comment ·

Our first-ever Make Hoppy Happen beer label contest has concluded and we’re eager to unveil our limited-release brew featuring our two picture-pawfect winners, Taco and Cat!

You’re invited to the official release party at E9 Brewing Co. & Taproom to enjoy a cold one with a bunch of furry friends and maybe snag some cool giveaways! 

When: Sunday, October 15, 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Where: E9 Brewing Co. & Taproom, 2506 Fawcett Ave, Tacoma, WA 98402

Featuring the 2023 Winners:

Cat
Taco

And the best part? $1 of each pint sold will benefit the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County and help save thousands of pets each year! 

﻿Oh, and E9’s taproom is a 21+, dog-friendly establishment. We can’t wait to see you (and your pup) there!

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *