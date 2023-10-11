You’re Invited to a Beer Release Paw-ty – The Suburban Times

Our first-ever Make Hoppy Happen beer label contest has concluded and we’re eager to unveil our limited-release brew featuring our two picture-pawfect winners, Taco and Cat!

You’re invited to the official release party at E9 Brewing Co. & Taproom to enjoy a cold one with a bunch of furry friends and maybe snag some cool giveaways!

When: Sunday, October 15, 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Where: E9 Brewing Co. & Taproom, 2506 Fawcett Ave, Tacoma, WA 98402

Featuring the 2023 Winners:

Cat Taco

And the best part? $1 of each pint sold will benefit the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County and help save thousands of pets each year!

﻿Oh, and E9’s taproom is a 21+, dog-friendly establishment. We can’t wait to see you (and your pup) there!