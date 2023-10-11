Oct. 21 Interfaith Women’s Conference – Register Today – The Suburban Times

Every two years, Associated Ministries presents an amazing conference for women (or those that identify as such). Please join us for the inspiring 3rd Biennial Interfaith Women’s Conference! Women of faith, spirituality or good conscience are all invited to attend this unique interfaith gathering.

Enjoy a day of sisterhood and comradery, gentle morning yoga, two 75-minute workshops of your choice, lunch, local organizational vendors, hands-on service projects and more (all for $45). Amanda Westbrooke will be our keynote speaker, setting us up for an amazing and positive day. Register today!

“The Beauty of Us: Stories of Resilience and Hope”

Saturday, Oct. 21 | 9:00 am-3:00 pm | Tacoma

Details about speakers and workshops is now online.

$45 ($25 student rate) includes lunch!

Come and bring your friends, your aunties, your mom, all the women (or those that identify as such) in your life! Please share with your faith community, friends or network. Find us on Facebook!

To register, sponsor, or volunteer, visit our webpage. For more information, contact Sandy Windley at sandyw@associatedministries.org.

Don’t miss this opportunity to spend a day in community, learning about yourself and others, and building relationships and friendships along the way!

Download flyer