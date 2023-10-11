Nominations Open for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Service Awards – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma’s Events and Recognitions Committee (CERC) is now accepting nominations for the Lifetime Service Award and the Emerging Leader Award for individuals or groups to be honored for their community service at the 35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Find the nomination application here.

Honorees include individuals, groups, or organizations that have demonstrated a meaningful contribution to serving the community through human rights efforts, commitment to education or sharing of their skills, and those that embody the legacy of Dr. King’s teachings and actions, to represent people of all color in the pursuit of hope, healing, and sustainable peace.

“By recognizing the important contributions from these community members and their leadership in transforming Tacoma, we honor Dr. King’s legacy each year,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “Their work and the uplifting cultural celebration for Dr. King inspires us all as we continue to heal the heart of Tacoma.”

The CERC selects the honorees to receive awards and oversees the annual production of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration. The event will be held at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center, located at 1500 Commerce Street.

“The City’s Events and Recognitions Committee is excited to honor our community by celebrating its rich diversity, artistic talents, and unwavering strength. Let us come together to build a brighter future for Tacoma, while simultaneously honoring the legacy of our community. With arts, culture, and conversations of unity, we can create a strong foundation that will inspire generations to come,” said CERC Chair Jessica Johnston.

Nominations can be made online here. For more information about the 35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration, including eligibility requirements and the nominating process, visit the CERC webpage or email communityevents@cityoftacoma.org.